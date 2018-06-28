Well-known Meat Shop To Close

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A popular meat shop in southeast Missouri is calling it quits. Esicar's Old Hickory Smokehouse plans to close in September. The shop has been in Cape Girardeau since 1934 and in its current location since 1951. Owners say it seemed like the right time because everything in the building is getting old. A store display shows how popular it has been. It bears envelopes from customers sent from around the U.S. and world.