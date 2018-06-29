Wells Drying Up in Wildwood

WILDWOOD (AP) - The drought is making water scarce in a rural area of western St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that private wells for potable water supplies are drying up in part of Wildwood. City officials are getting calls from property owners with some saying the wells have outright stopped providing water.

Councilman Ron James says a Missouri Department of Conservation monitoring well shows that the water table is down about 60 feet since May.

The city is investigating possible suppliers of potable water so that it could refer homeowners to them.