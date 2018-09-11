Wentzville aldermen approve 5 hours of fireworks on July 4

WENTZVILLE (AP) - Wentzville's Board of Aldermen has passed a bill that would allow residents to shoot fireworks for five hours on the Fourth of July.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the board passed the bill 4-1 on Wednesday. The bill would allow residents to shoot fireworks on private property from 5 to 10 p.m., while continuing to bar fireworks on city streets, sidewalks and parks except for public displays.

Mayor Nick Guccione indicated he would veto the measure, but the board can override it. Guccione said giving people a window of time to set off fireworks would result in additional noise, fireworks debris littering neighbors' yards and dogs getting upset.

Alderman Sonya Shryock, who voted for the bill, said she hoped the five-hour window of legal use would lead to less illegal use of fireworks at other times.