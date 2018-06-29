Wentzville girl choking on bus saved by fast-acting teen

WENTZVILLE (AP) — A fast-action teenager is being credited with saving the life of a girl in suburban St. Louis.

KSDK-TV reports that Kaelie Burk was recently on a bus heading home from Wentzville Middle School when someone threw a quarter that somehow went into her mouth and lodged in her throat.

As Kaelie began to choke, Austin Medlock quickly stood up and performed the Heimlich maneuver, something he learned in health class at Wentzville's Holt High School.

The quarter didn't come completely out but dislodged enough that Kaelie could breathe. She was taken to a hospital and doctors were able to remove it.

Austin's mother says her son has autism spectrum disorder but still knew exactly what to do in the crisis.