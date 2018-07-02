Wentzville man accused of sex crimes with teens

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man is facing several charges for alleged sexual assaults of teenage boys.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 54-year-old Daniel Brian Hallmark of Wentzville is charged with four counts of deviate sexual assault, two counts of forcible sodomy and three counts of statutory sodomy. He is jailed on $250,000 on the charges filed Sept. 16.

Those charges are in addition to separate charges filed Sept. 6 — two felony counts of statutory sodomy and one count of attempting to entice a child younger than 15.

Authorities say Hallmark used his plumbing company to offer employment to teens in some of the cases. Prosecutors say the victims ranged in age from 13 to 18 when they met Hallmark.