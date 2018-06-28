Wentzville man sues Marianists over alleged abuse by clergy

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Wentzville man who attended a Catholic high school in Creve Coeur in the 1970s has filed a lawsuit accusing the Marianists of hiding knowledge of child sex abuse by priests.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the lawsuit is against Chaminade College Preparatory School, Marianist Province of the United States and the Rev. Martin Solma, who heads the St. Louis-based Roman Catholic order.

The suit alleges the defendants lied to "multiple" victims by telling them they were the first to report sex abuse by clergy.

Fifty-seven-year-old Christopher Wimmer filed the suit Tuesday and said in a prepared statement that he asked the Marianists about the abuse years ago.

Wimmer alleges he was abused by two priests who are now deceased.

Solma says the Marianists have met with Wimmer and his lawyers and have "assisted with counseling needs."