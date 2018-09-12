Wentzville Police Chief Sues City, Mayor

By: The Associated Press

WENTZVILLE (AP) - The Wentzville police chief has filed a lawsuit accusing city officials of harassing her.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Wentzville Police Chief Lisa Harrison is suing Mayor Nick Guccione, two alderwomen and St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar.

The 57-page complaint filed Friday in St. Charles Circuit Court alleges that city officials and Lohmar conducted a "gender-based harassment campaign" to discredit her.

Lohmar said Friday he denied the allegations against him and called the lawsuit "an absolute abuse of the legal system." Guccione declined to comment on the case, saying he hadn't seen the lawsuit yet.

The lawsuit seeks attorneys' fees and unspecified financial damages.