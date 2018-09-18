Wentzville police probe theft of 3 trees from high school

By: The Associated Press

WENTZVILLE (AP) - Police in the St. Louis suburb of Wentzville are investigating a suspected prank that involved the theft of three decades-old trees that had been inside a high school's cafeteria.

KSDK-TV reports that the trees were uprooted and taken Tuesday night or early Wednesday at Holt High Schools.

Blake Graves and other seniors at the school are decrying the vandalism. Graves called the suspected stunt a "little stupid, little kind of naive" and "ignorant."

The trees had been in the cafeteria for more than 30 years and were part of the scenery.

There was no immediate word Thursday morning about any arrests or charges.