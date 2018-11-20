Wentzville Police Seek Storage Locker Thieves

WENTZVILLE, Mo. - Police in the eastern Missouri town of Wentzville are seeking the public's help in solving a series of thefts at storage lockers and in RVs.

Police say several lockers and RVs at two facilities were burglarized March 30-31. Electronics and tools valued at around $3,000 were taken.

Surveillance footage showed two suspects. Police are also looking for a 1990s model Jeep Cherokee with a large Grateful Dead sticker on the back window.