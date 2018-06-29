West and Jefferson Junior High Schools to Release Students Early Again

COLUMBIA - Students at two Columbia junior high schools will be released early for the third time this week. Students at West and Jefferson Junior high schools will be released at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29 due to heat.

West Junior and Jefferson Junior high schools are the only two schools in the Columbia Public School district without air conditioning.

Students at the two schools have been early dismissed early five times this school year.