West and Jefferson Junior High Schools to Release Students Early Wednesday

COLUMBIA - Students at two Columbia junior high schools will be released early again Wednesday due to the heat. Students at West and Jefferson Junior high schools will be released at 11:30 a.m. on September 5. This is the 8th time this year the schools have had early dismissal due to heat.

West Junior and Jefferson Junior high schools are the only two schools left in the Columbia Public School district without air conditioning. The estimated cost of putting air conditioners in the two schools range from $7 million to $8 million. The Columbia Public School district plans on having air conditioning in West Junior High School by next August.