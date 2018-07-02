West Nile Bites Boone County Again

Source: Boone County Health Department

BOONE COUNTY - The city of Columbia and Boone County Health Department has verified the fifth West Nile Case in Boone County. A woman in her early 40's that lives near the intersection of Hwy 124 and Route U is the fifth case. Symptoms of West Nile Virus vary depending on the level of infection. Symptoms can include high fever, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, nausea and occasionally swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back.