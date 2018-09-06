West, Pennix Qualify for NCAA Indoor Championships

COLUMBIA - A pair of student-athletes will represent the Mizzou track and field program at this weekend's NCAA Indoor Championships in Boise, Idaho, as the NCAA unveiled its list of qualifying athletes on Monday. Representing the Tigers will be Big 12 Champion Ricky West in the 800m run and junior standout Malcolm Pennix in the long jump.

The Tiger duo will compete at the Jacksons Track at the Idaho Center at Boise State this weekend. The meet is slated to begin on Friday. West will compete in the men's 800m run after qualifying for the event with the nation's seventh-best time this season at 1:47.81. Pennix will compete in the long jump as he owns a season-best mark of 7.74m (25-4 ¾), which ranks him eighth nationally heading into the Championships.