West Reappointed to Role as School Board President

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A former Kansas City School Board president who stepped down from the post a month ago has been reappointed to the position. The board voted 7-1 Wednesday night to return Airick Leonard West to his former role after acting president Derek Richey said earlier he planned to support West for the job. The Kansas City Star reports Richey wanted the leadership question resolved so it would not interfere with the district's efforts to regain accreditation.

West resigned as president after Superintendent John Covington quit Aug. 24. Another board member accused West of being the reason for Covington's departure before it was announced the former superintendent had taken a job in Michigan. The state has pulled the district's accreditation effective Jan.1.