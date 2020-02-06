UPDATE: I-70 now open after two crashes

BOONE COUNTY - I-70 is now open after two crashes shut it down in separate locations on Wednesday

Traffic was being rerouted onto Highway 40 on I-70 westbound past exit 115. The westbound lanes opened up around 5:45 p.m.

UPDATE: 5:45 p.m. All WB lanes of I-70 at Rocheport are opened to traffic. There is still a two-mile queue at this time, so slow down, use patience and caution around the area or take an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/z49bkVOt8E — MoDOT (@MoDOT) February 5, 2020

KOMU's reporters Zola Crowder and Noah Culpepper said traffic had been going between three and four miles per hour.

MoDOT said the crash was reported at 12:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon. An hour later, Boone County Joint Communications said traffic had backed up almost to the Highway 63 connector in Columbia.

MoDOT said traffic was being diverted around the bridge.

Crowder and Culpepper said at 2p.m. that they were at a complete standstill near exit 127 Rangeline Street heading towards Rocheport.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted there is at least one reported injury.

Cleanup on westbound I-70 at Missouri River Bridge/Rocheport will include vehicles & a lot of debris.



At least one injury. #CooperCounty #BooneCounty #MoWx pic.twitter.com/5gUlO6IVDa — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 5, 2020

Emergency responders also closed the westbound lane of I-70 between Providence Road and Rangeline Street for roughly an hour.

At least three cars were involved in the crash.

The Columbia Fire Department and Columbia Police Department laid down flares to warn incoming traffic and redirected cars on to Rangeline Street.

The interstate was cleared and reopened by 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.