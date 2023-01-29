BOONVILLE - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F responded to a rollover crash on westbound I-70 just past the Missouri River Bridge at the 112 mile marker in Cooper County around 4 p.m.
The accident caused the driving lane to be blocked.
Troopers are heading to a rollover crash on westbound I-70 at the 112 mile marker (west of the Missouri River Bridge) in Cooper County. The driving lane is blocked. Please slow down and be careful when traveling through the area in the passing lane. pic.twitter.com/w3u0f6RlDn— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) January 29, 2023
MSHP Troop F reported the roadway opened back up around 6 p.m.
