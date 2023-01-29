Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Freezing drizzle. Ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Illinois. Portions of central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. &&