BOONVILLE - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F responded to a rollover crash on westbound I-70 just past the Missouri River Bridge at the 112 mile marker in Cooper County around 4 p.m.

The accident caused the driving lane to be blocked. 

MSHP Troop F reported the roadway opened back up around 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. We will update as we know more. 

