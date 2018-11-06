Westbrook Leads Cards to 7-4 Win Over Astros

7 years 5 months 3 hours ago Tuesday, June 07 2011 Jun 7, 2011 Tuesday, June 07, 2011 9:36:26 PM CDT June 07, 2011 in Baseball
Source: Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) -- Jake Westbrook shook off early trouble on the mound and helped his cause with a three-run, tie-breaking double to help the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-4 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

It was the NL-Central leading Cardinals' fourth straight win. The Astros have lost four in a row.

Westbrook (6-3) gave up a two-run homer to Carlos Lee in the first inning, but didn't allow another earned run to get his fourth win in a row. His bases-loaded, two-out double off Houston starter Brett Myers made it 5-2 in the fourth inning.

Former Houston star Lance Berkman hit his 13th homer of the season on a two-run shot in the first inning and Albert Pujols homered for the fourth straight game with a solo blast to left field in the eighth.

Myers (2-5) yielded six hits and five runs with four strikeouts in six innings.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 46°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 45°
11pm 44°
12am 42°
1am 41°