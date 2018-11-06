Westbrook Leads Cards to 7-4 Win Over Astros

HOUSTON (AP) -- Jake Westbrook shook off early trouble on the mound and helped his cause with a three-run, tie-breaking double to help the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-4 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

It was the NL-Central leading Cardinals' fourth straight win. The Astros have lost four in a row.

Westbrook (6-3) gave up a two-run homer to Carlos Lee in the first inning, but didn't allow another earned run to get his fourth win in a row. His bases-loaded, two-out double off Houston starter Brett Myers made it 5-2 in the fourth inning.

Former Houston star Lance Berkman hit his 13th homer of the season on a two-run shot in the first inning and Albert Pujols homered for the fourth straight game with a solo blast to left field in the eighth.

Myers (2-5) yielded six hits and five runs with four strikeouts in six innings.