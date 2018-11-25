Westbrook Roughed Up by Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) - Devin Mesoraco drove in three runs with a pair of homers, and the Cincinnati Reds finally broke out against a St. Louis team that has held them down all season, beating the Cardinals 8-3 on Saturday night.

The Reds won for only the fourth time in 11 games between the NL Central rivals. Cincinnati had scored fewer than four runs in each of their last nine games head-to-head.

Left-handed Tony Cingrani (5-1) and four relievers contained an offense that had scored 26 runs in the last two games, allowing four hits.

Jake Westbrook (7-6) gave up five runs - all with two outs - in five innings. Jack Hannahan singled with the bases loaded in the first inning. Mesoraco's homer in the fourth made it 4-1.