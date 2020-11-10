COLUMBIA - Western Governors University Missouri is offering $50,000 in scholarships to veterans, military service members and military family members in mid-Missouri who are looking to further their education.
The “Military Appreciation” Scholarship offering is open to new students who have been officially admitted to WGU Missouri and qualify as active-duty or retired military, U.S. military veterans, reservists, or military spouses or children. Scholarships will be awarded based on a candidate’s academic record, readiness for online study, and current competency, as well as other considerations.
Approximately 11% of WGU’s students are active-duty military personnel, veterans or immediate family members of military personnel.