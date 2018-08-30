Western Kentucky ferry to Missouri reopen after high waters

HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry on the western tip of Kentucky was scheduled to reopen after weeks of high water.

The ferry that connects Hickman, Kentucky to Missouri near Dorena was scheduled to reopen Tuesday at 7 a.m. CST.

It had been closed for several weeks since floodwaters covered the ferry landing on the Kentucky side.

The ferry is the only direct route from Missouri to Kentucky, since the two states are the only in the U.S. that are not directly connected by a road.