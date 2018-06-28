Western Missouri Police Make Tentative ID on Burned Body

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) - Police say a burned body found behind a western Missouri home appears to be that of a man reported missing in northeastern Kansas.

Lee's Summit police Sgt. Chris Depue said Thursday the body is tentatively identified as that of 27-year-old Christopher McQueen of Leawood, Kan.

The tenant of a rental home in Lee's Summit found the body Monday afternoon, one day after McQueen's family reported him missing. Depue says McQueen had gone to work the previous night but never came home.

It's still not known how McQueen was killed and whether the body was burned at the site. Depue declined to say where McQueen worked, except that it was not in Lee's Summit or Leawood.

Meanwhile, police are examining McQueen's vehicle, which was found in a parking lot in south Kansas City.