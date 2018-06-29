Western Mo. Man Dies in Mobile Home Fire

BELTON, Mo. (AP) - A suburban Kansas City man has died after a fire destroyed his mobile home, where authorities said he stored ammunition.

The Kansas City Star reports the home was engulfed in flames by the time Belton firefighters arrived at the mobile home park around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The man's name was not immediately released, and investigators were still looking for the cause Thursday afternoon.

A woman who lived next door described the victim to The Star as an older man who used two canes to get around and heated his home with space heaters.

Neighbors reported hearing popping noises as the fire burned. Belton Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Livingston said police believe the sounds were from ammunition in the home going off.