Western MO Man Wins $1M in Powerball

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) - A western Missouri man has one small regret about winning a $1 million Powerball prize.

Eddie Miller says the windfall came just a day too late for him to have bought a good-looking 1955 Chevy he spotted at an auction.

Still, the retired baking industry worker from the small town of Kingsville was plenty happy Thursday to claim the $1 million he won by matching all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 22 drawing.

Miller bought the ticket at a convenience store in Lee's Summit on his way to an auction in Kansas City. He learned he was a winner after checking the numbers the next night.

Miller says he'll use some of his windfall to pay off his small farm.