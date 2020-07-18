Westminster Athletes Receive SLIAC Honors

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced the Players of the Week for the week of April 14. Westminster's baseball pitcher, Will Miller, was named the SLIAC/Diamond Sports Pitcher of the Week, and Westminster's tennis player, Kyle Collins, was named the SLIAC Men's Tennis Player of the Week.

Miller, a sophomore from Oakville, is the Diamond Sports Pitcher of the Week after recording a 1-0 complete game shutout win over conference foe Principia College last week. Miller went the full nine innings, allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out 12.

Collins, a sophomore from St. Louis, is the SLIAC Men's Tennis Player of the Week. Collins won all six matches on the week, including three singles and three doubles victories. Playing at #4 singles against Greenville, he won 6-4 and 6-3, and against Webster, he recorded a 6-4, 6-2 win. He then moved up to the #2 spot against Fontbonne where he won 6-0 and 6-1. In doubles action, Collins won 9-7 against Greenville, 8-2 against Webster and 8-0 against Fontbonne.