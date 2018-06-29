Westminster Baseball Completes Series Sweep Over Greenville

Saturday, April 13 2013
By: KOMU 8 Sports

FULTON, MO -- The Westminster Blue Jays (15-8, 12-5 SLIAC) completed the three game sweep of the Greenville College Panthers Friday and Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 win Friday night, a 14-4 win in game one of the doubleheader Saturday and 9-8 victory in game two. The Blue Jays improve their win streak to eight games, all conference play.

The Blue Jays grabbed the lead Friday night, breaking the 0-0 tie, in the top of the sixth when Tyler Branneky (St. Louis, Mo. /Lutheran North) hit an RBI single to score Cam Backes (Tipton, Mo. /Tipton). The Blue Jays grabbed another run when Andy Pichler (St. Louis, Mo. /Oakville) scored on a passed ball, bringing the Blue Jays up 2-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

The Blue Jays scored another run in the top of the seventh on a RBI double by Backes scoring A.C. Long (Lee's Summit, Mo. /Lee's Summit West), taking the 3-0 lead. The Panthers were able to score one run in the bottom half of the seventh inning, making it 3-1. The Panthers got two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth, but Tyler Ten Eyck (DeWitt, Mich. /DeWitt) was able to get a pop up to Backes at second base to secure the 3-1 victory.

Ten Eyck was the winning pitcher, pitching nine innings and giving up one earned run. The Blue Jays' offense was led by Branneky with three hits and one RBI.

In game one of Saturday's doubleheader, Westminster's bats were on fire as they totaled 17 hits and scored at least one run in all seven innings.

Kevin Moritz (Chesterfield, Mo. /DeSmet) was the winning pitcher; he pitched four innings, gave up three earned runs on three hits, and struck out four. Pichler, Branneky, Danton Hughes (Jefferson City, Mo. /Helias), Matt Mallette (St. Louis, Mo. /St. Mary's) and Deion Hughes (Jefferson City, Mo. )all had two hits. Branneky also added a two run home run.

In game two of the doubleheader, the Blue Jays were tied at 8-8 going into the top of the ninth inning. Mallette lead off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Two pitches later, Deion Hughes singled up the middle, advancing Mallette to third base. Next up was Tim Chambliss (St. Louis, Mo. /Oakville), with the go ahead run on third, and once again Chambliss came up clutch for the Blue Jays as he hit a deep sacrifice fly to center, scoring Mallette and putting the Blue Jays up 9-8.

Tommy Bohnert (St. Louis, Mo. /Oakville) set down the Panthers in order in the bottom of the ninth to secure the 9-8 victory.

The Blue Jays bats were hot again as they totaled 16 hits in game two.

Bohnert was the winning pitcher; he pitched five and two-thirds innings in relief, gave up no runs and allowed just one hit. Every starter had at least one hit for the Blue Jays. Chambliss was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Mallette was 3-for-4 with three runs scored.

The Blue Jays will host Fontbonne University Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m.

 

