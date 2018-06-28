Westminster Beats Rockford in Home Opener

FULTON - The Westminster College Blue Jays won their home opener with a final score of 51-24 over the Rockford College Regents on Saturday, primarily due to their prolific offense.

The Blue Jays (1-0) were the first team to score and never looked back en route to the win.

Sophomore quarterback Scott Rodgers finished the game completing 14 of his 24 pass attempts for 258 yards and three touchdowns, while also running for a score.

Senior wide receiver Carl Givens was his primary target as he hauled in eight receptions for 167 yards and three touchdowns. In addition, he had a 52-yard rushing touchdown.

His fellow senior teammate running back Zain Gower, who was sidelined all of last season with an injury, had 16 rushes for 66 yards including a touchdown score. Meanwhile, freshmen running back Carson Moyer carried the ball five times for 17 yards and also got into the endzone.

On the defensive end, the Blue Jays were extremely stingy as they held the Regents to merely 245 total yards.

Junior linebacker Josh Bromberg commanded the unit, notching seven tackles including two that resulted in 11 yards of losses.

Junior linebacker Gus Lyles intercepted a pass and returned it 35 yards for a score. Moreover, senior defensive back Kelvin Williams and freshmen defensive back Brett Carrigan also picked off passes.