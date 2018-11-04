Westminster Coach Needs Funds for Medical Procedures

FULTON - After suffering the loss of a football player this summer, Westminster College came close to losing a coach too. Terry Cannon collapsed on the school's football field during a practice last month. And close to a month later the family is asking for help from the community to help him receive more treatment.

Coach Terry Cannon's spirit has not been forgotten on or off the field.

"Before each game there is a chair that he usually sits in every practice. That we write his name on, and when we come out we touch the chair," said freshman football player Aaron Jones.

The players continue to remember the man who guided them on and off the field. The team is dedicating this season to their linemen coach.

The Westminster head football coach said when Cannon collapsed August 22 he had to be brought back to life by one of their trainers using CPR.

" It really didn't register right away. I mean we are talking a millionths of seconds here. Then I realized coach Cannon was on the ground," said head coach John Welty.

Doctors say the cause of the collapse is still unknown. He broke his neck when he fell and is still hospitalized, unable to move his arms or legs according to his family.

The family is now asking for community help. They've set up a fund to help cover the cost of his airlift flight to Chicago for more treatment. IF you would like to donate you can visit any Central Bank location.