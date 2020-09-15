Westminster College announces spike in freshman enrollment

FULTON- Westminster College announced a 25 percent increase in freshman enrollment for the 2020-21 school year on Monday.

The freshman class has 177 students, and it is the largest class Westminster has welcomed in the last four years. The college also had 37 transfers.

Dr. Paul Orscheln, Vice President of Enrollment Services, Marketing and Strategic Communications, said a big part of the increased enrollment is due to the fact that the college waived the standardized testing requirement.

“With the cancellations of the ACT and SAT tests last spring and summer, we knew many students wouldn’t have the opportunity to provide a score or improve their score to meet our admissions requirements,” Dr. Orscheln said.

The college waived the tests in April to help students during the early part of the pandemic and will continue to waive the requirements.