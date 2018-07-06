Westminster College awarded grant to combat sexual assault

FULTON - Westminster College is taking a stand against sexual assault culture on campus.

The college received a $300,000 federal grant to help improve its sexual and domestic violence prevention efforts.

"Every Blue Jay" is a three-year grant awarded to colleges to improve their services to students and faculty to reduce the amount of sexual, domestic and stalking cases.

"Our plan is to already build upon our existing resources and also collaborations within the community. We're going to build on relationships with local groups and law enforcement, and increase training for faculty and staff," Westminster Associate Dean of Student Life Kasi Lacey said.

The college was one of just two in the entire state to get approval for the grant from The Department of Justices' Office of Violence Against Women.

Lacey said part of the plan for the grant is to expand on already established prevention programs including the Green Dot Outreach Program.

"Green Dot is someone doing a positive act to prevent an act of violence occurring on campus," Lacey said. "I really like it because it focuses on our entire campus, so we train faculty and students who might be bystanders, and how they can be a part of that solution," Lacey said.

The grant money will also help fund a new full-time outreach position and a sexual assault nurse examiner.

"We are partnering with the University of Missouri to bring one of its nurses to campus to train our responders and also work with our staff," Lacey said.

Lacey hopes to spread the wealth to other college campuses as well.

"Our hope is to reduce those numbers on all college campuses, so it's not just Westminster, but us partnering with other Missouri schools to really implement programs that are going to make a difference, and make sure our campuses are safe," Lacey said.