Westminster College delays students' return from spring break

FULTON - Westminster College announced Friday it would delay students' return from spring break "out of concern for...students regarding the evolving Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation."

Spring break for the college starts Monday, March 16. During the following week, starting March, the college will use a digital learning plan, with students using school-issued iPads.

The college plans to resume normal class scheduled March 28.

“We want to remain situationally aware and proactive with regard to the world around us,” President Fletch Lamkin said in a news release.

Westminster also canceled two events: The C.S. Lewis Legacy Lecture with The Reverend Larry Brown, and The Brauer Lecture with Dr. Arthur Brooks. The Brauer Lecture may be rescheduled for spring of 2021.

There is one confirmed patient with the novel coronavirus in the St. Louis area. Gov. Mike Parson announced a second presumptive case in Green County on Thursday.