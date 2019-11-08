Westminster College holds 30th year anniversary of Berlin Wall falling

FULTON - Westminster College held an anniversary event on Wednesday to mark 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Westminster and officials from the National Churchill Museum on Westminster's campus laid a wreath at the base of the Berlin Wall section displayed on campus.

Peter Robinson, former speech writer for President Ronald Reagan, gave a guest lecture for the event. Robinson wrote the infamous speech given by President Reagan; "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!"

He says that remembering events like this is important as it showed the power of the United States.

"The Cold War was a struggle that lasted 45 years, The United States was the one indispensable nation, we had allies, but the United States alone had military power that could offset those of the Soviets," Robinson said.

Around 50 people came to see the wreath laying at the base of the wall section, and to hear Robinson's speech.

Madison Ingram is a student at Westminster. She says that the wall always attracts big names to campus.

"The wall is a very significant piece of our campus, it's the largest piece in North America," Ingram said. "Everybody who comes here is either coming for a tour of campus, maybe it's an alumni, just someone who's coming in to see the Winston Churchill museum, but it's a very significant piece."

Ingram also said that the wall even stands for Westminster.

"We've kind of coined it as a term for Westminster, breaking down these wall's, which was mentioned in the speech today," Ingram said. "Beforehand, you know, breaking through these walls and any wall that we have that we can break through them."

Robinson also said that every American can take pride in knowing the determination of the country during the Cold War.

"Whatever happens to the United States, whatever ills may seem to befall us, every American should be aware of that struggle," Robinson said. "Which was, we made mistakes, but we showed determination and consistency and nobility of purpose and we succeeded."