Westminster College Holds the "What If" Conference

FULTON - What if... was the question discussed at an innovative new conference Thursday at Westminster College.

Student and co-founder of the "What If" Conference, Andrew McHugh, brought together students and professors to discuss and explore what if questions. Questions ranged from what if an alien species visited earth all the way to what if there were healthy fast food.

Questions were introduced in eight minute presentations and then participants broke out in small group discussions.

"We want these conversations to break down the barriers of age, backgrounds, and differences to bring people together to explore a new way of interacting with our world." Mchugh said.

The discussion does not end tonight, you can visit www.thewhatifconference.com and watch some presentations and continue the discussion online.