Westminster College Hosting Religion Symposium

FULTON, Mo. (AP) - There is an old adage about never talking religion and politics in polite company. But it won't apply at Westminster College.

The Fulton college is hosting a symposium Sept. 18-19 titled "Religious Experience in Global Society." It will focus on how religion affects society in areas such as business, science and the environment.

Speakers will include J. Baird Callicott, author of the Encyclopedia of Environmental Ethics and Philosophy. Callicott is credited with teaching the world's first course in environmental ethics.

One of the other prominent speakers will be David Shaner, a consultant for a variety of Fortune 500 companies. He will focus on business ethics.