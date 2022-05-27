FULTON- Those looking to take classes at Westminster College may not even step onto campus at all, with their new online degree program.
The Liberal Arts College will offer general education classes as well as three Bachelor's of Arts degrees that can be earned entirely online: business administration, organizational leadership, and psychology. Students can earn minors in business administration or organizational leadership completely online.
Tanys Nelson, the Online Program Director for Westminster College said this addition to the school's curriculum comes after the start of a trend of adults going back to school online.
"There's a good number of working adults that have some college credit, but they haven't finished their degree. So an online program is an ideal opportunity for working adults to go back to school and finish their degree at an accelerated pace," she said.
The online classes will run in 7-week sessions asynchronously. Students will not be required to attend classes over zoom.
"Students can take the classes on their time that works for them, so students don't have to log in to their courses on certain days or at certain times," Nelson said.
The price of online courses will be $363 per credit hour with most being worth 3 credits. This is cheaper than taking the classes in-person at Westminster. The classes will be run through the Canvas Learning Management System. All textbooks and materials will also be accessible online.
Those who are recent high school graduates are eligible to apply for the online degree program as well.
Nelson said that the accelerated pace can allow a student to save time.
"Students that are starting from scratch, they could ideally have all of their coursework finished in just over three years," she said.
Westminster Online is open for applications with the first day of fall classes set for August 25.