Westminster College in Fulton installs new president

By: The Associated Press

FULTON (AP) — Westminster College in Fulton has officially installed the 21st president in its 165-year history.

Benjamin Akande was installed in a ceremony Saturday, although he took over the presidency in July.

Akande, is a Nigerian-born American citizen. He is Westminster's first black president. He was an economics professor and dean of Webster University's school of business and technology before arriving at Westminster.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that on Saturday Westminster announced its first African exchange program, with a public university in southwestern Nigeria. The partnership will focus on technology, cybersecurity and science. The program will start next September.

Akande replaced George Forsythe, who retired after a decade at the university.

Westminster's nearly 1,000 students come from 28 U.S. states and more than 75 countries.