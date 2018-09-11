Westminster College Partners With Online Graduate School

FULTON - Westminster College announced Tuesday that it has formed an "educational alliance" with Northcentral University (NCU), an online graduate school based in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

NCU, a private for-profit online college, offers master's and doctoral degrees in business and technology management, marriage and family sciences, education and psychology.

The agreement means Westminster College alumni, faculty and staff will receive a preferred tuition rate for post-graduate programs through NCU.

"NCU programs will provide our students and employees the flexibility they need in their personal and professional lives to still work toward advancing their academic and career goals," said Westminster President Dr. George B. Forsythe.