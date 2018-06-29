Westminster College Receives $1 Million Gift

FULTON - Westminster College in Fulton says it recently received a $1 million gift from the Wallace H. Coulter Foundation.

The late Wallace Coulter was a former Westminster student who invented a method of automating the process of counting and classifying blood cells.

During a celebration of Coulter's birthday last week, the president of the private college received a $500,000 check from the foundation, with a commitment for a second gift of $500,000.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the first $500,000 is an unrestricted gift and the college has not yet determined what it will fund.

The Coulter Foundation previously gave a $30 million gift to Westminster that was used to expand the Wallace H. Coulter Science Center and other initiatives.