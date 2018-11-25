Westminster College receives largest donation in over a decade
FULTON - More than 200 students filled the gym at Westminster College Tuesday to hear an announcement promising to "dramatically change the student experience at Westminster."
The president of the college, Fletcher Lamkin, introduced alumnus Kent Mueller and his wife, Judy, who then announced their donation of $3 million dollars, the largest improvement project in over a decade.
"Westminster gave me the knowledge, tools, and drive to enthusiastically pursue everything I needed to be successful in my personal and professional life, and I want to give back so future generations of our students can receive the same excellent education I received here," Mueller said during his announcement.
The money will go towards building a new stadium at Westminster College.
“It’s bigger than just football, it’s also a statement for our students that this is a fun place for them to go to a game instead of a ratty set of bleachers,” Lamkin said. “I think Kent realized that this would be a very good moment to express his support for a great college that he thinks will be sustained and flourish in the future.”
Maggie Morris, a cheerleader at Westminster, said she thinks the field will boost student morale.
Softball player Emily Luicett said she's looking forward to the new turf.
“I think it’s going to be huge for the school. Not only for like football and the other sports you can play there, but even like for us when it’s raining and we need somewhere to practice too, that’s huge,” Luicett said.