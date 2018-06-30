Westminster College Tops Minnesota-Morris

FULTON - Westminster College beat the University of Minnesota-Morris 27-14 as part of their Upper Midwest Athletic Conference play on Saturday at Priest Field.

The Blue Jays (5-1, 4-1 UMAC) scored first when junior Rodney Lyles recovered a fumble in the endzone.

After trailing 14-7 midway through the third quarter, Westminster sophomore quarterback Scott Rodgers delivered a 25-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Robert Williams.

Later in the 4th quarter, the Blue Jays Rodger's threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver James Gladstone.

Westminster sealed the deal when senior Shane Harris returned an interception 65 yards on the final play of the game.

Despite managing just 279 yards of offense, Wesminster held on for the win by containing Minnesota-Morris to 189 yards.

Rodgers completed 12 of his 24 pass attempts for 126 yards. Junior Carl Givens hauled in seven receptions for 58 yards and senior Zain Gower rushed for 68 yards on 15 carries. Defensively, junior Josh Bromberg led the way with nine tackles and 3.5 tackles for a loss.

Westminster hits the road to take on St. Scholastica next Saturday.