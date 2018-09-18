Westminster College will hold events in honor of Churchill's death

By: The Associated Press

FULTON - Westminster College is planning events next week to note the 50th anniversary of Winston Churchill's death.

Churchill's great-grandson, Duncan Sandys; British ambassador Peter Westmacott and Gov. Jay Nixon are scheduled to attend the "America's Service of Remembrance" ceremony at the college in Fulton on Jan. 24.

The event, which is free to the public, will be at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury, on Westminster's campus.

On the same day, a new exhibit will open at the Winston Churchill Museum, called "Churchill through the Lens." It features photos from Churchill's private and professional life.

Westminster has been connected to Churchill since he gave his famous "Iron Curtain" speech in Fulton in 1946.