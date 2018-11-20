Westminster Falls to Elmhurst in Final Non-Conference Game

MONMOUTH, IL - In their last non-conference game on Wednesday, the Westminster Men's Soccer team fell to Elmhurst College, 0-2. The Blue Jays fall to 3-7-1.

Elmhurst scored early in the game, in the 8th minute, and late, in the 81st minute. Though Westminster made 14 shots, 7 of which were on goal, the Blue Jays were unable to score.

After allowing two goals, freshman goalkeeper Raul Belman Romero made five saves throughout the game.

"The 2-0 score might not be a fair outcome for the game. We had a lot of possession, but we needed to get better chances to score. We also needed to finish the chances we had," said head coach Andrew Bordelon.

The Blue Jays start conference play at home on Saturday against MacMurray College at 5:00 p.m.