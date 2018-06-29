Westminster Lady Blue Jays Advance Win Streak To Five Games

ST LOUIS - The Westminster Blue Jays defeated the Webster Gorloks Wednesday evening in St. Louis, 57-46. The Gorloks defeated the Blue Jays in their last meet up on January 15th, giving the Blue Jays their sole SLIAC loss.



The win advances the Blue Jays win streak to five games, and sets their SLIAC record to 10-1. Their overall record moves to 11-9.

The Blue Jays held a slight lead throughout the first half, staying ahead by only a shot. The Gorloks tied the game at 12, and took the lead with nine minutes left to play in the first.

The Blue Jays come home to host Eureka College this Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Eureka is the number two seed in the SLIAC with an 8-3 record and is coming to Westminster on a six game win streak.

In the last meeting, Westminster had four starters score in double figures to aid in the 75-66 victory