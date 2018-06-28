Westminster Lady Blue Jays Clinch Regular Season Title

CARLINVILLE, IL - The Westminster Blue Jays secured a third consecutive regular season conference title with a win over Blackburn College. Westminster moves to 13-1 in conference play and 14-9 in regular season.

A slow start to the game saw the Blue Jays down 23-6 with under nine minutes to play in the first half. The 17-point deficit marks the most the Blue Jays have been behind this season in conference play. A 16-4 run led by Junior Leigh Ann Lutz with back to back three-pointers gave the Blue Jays some leverage and ended the half down only five. Lutz finished with a game-high 27 points, including going 8-8 from the free throw line.

Senior Hannah Kloster led the way for the Blue Jays in the second half, with two quick layups and a three-pointer at the 13 minute mark to put the deficit to only 1 point. Kloster finished the game with 17 points. Two free throws by senior Laci Luff at just under 13 minutes gave the Blue Jays their first lead of the game. Luff finished with 10 points and a team-high 6 rebounds. From that point on, the Blue Jays never looked back, winning the game in double-digits 72-59.

The Blue Jays look to continue their win streak next Friday in Louisville, Kentucky when they take on Spalding University at 6pm.