Westminster Lady Blue Jays Eliminated from NCAA Tournament

5 years 8 months 5 days ago Saturday, March 02 2013 Mar 2, 2013 Saturday, March 02, 2013 8:51:47 AM CST March 02, 2013 in Basketball

FULTON, MO -- The Westminster College Lady Blue Jays leave the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III Women's Basketball Tournament after a tough loss to the Simpson College Storm. The Storm, ranked 11th in the nation, continue on to play Wisconsin-Stevens Point Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. Wisconsin-Stevens Point defeated Concordia-Moorhead Friday, 72-64.

"The game was not what we anticipated, but our team never gave up. The Storm was a solid team and they played a good game," said Coach Tracey Braden.

The Blue Jays struggled to get their first points on the board, while Simpson hit a 12-0 run to start the game. The Blue Jays grabbed a 5-0 run to bring the lead down and freshman Mackenzie Haddox (Washington, Mo. /St. Francis Borgia) drained a three to put them within nine, 13-22, with 14:11 left on the clock.

The Blue Jays struggled to stop Simpson's forward Kate Nielsen and the Storm advanced the lead to 19 points with 5:36 left in the half. The Blue Jays rallied back; sophomore Danielle Smulczenski (Springfield, Mo. /Kickapoo) hit a layup and freshman Sadie Theroff (Jefferson City, Mo. /Jefferson City) drained a three to bring the deficit back down. The Storm held the lead, and the Blue Jays headed into halftime down 35-50.

The Blue Jays shot 37 percent from the field and 46 percent from beyond the arc in the first half, but they could not control the Storm's 54 percent from the field. Senior Kenna Cornelson (Oklahoma City, Okla. /Casady) stated "our offense was exactly as we wanted. We executed as a team and never gave up, despite the scoreboard."

The Storm headed into the second half with a 21-3 run to grab a 35 point lead, and senior Talisha Washington (Fulton, Mo. /Fulton) hit a layup to end the Storm's run. The Blue Jays fought and held the deficit until the end of the game, losing 58-91.

The Blue Jays shot 37 percent from the field and shot 40 percent and went 10-25 from the three-point line. Senior Hannah Kloster (Springfield, Mo. /Parkview) and Theroff led the Blue Jays with 12 points apiece. Cornelson grabbed six defensive rebounds for the Blue Jays, while also blocking two shots and dishing in two assists.

When commenting on their careers as Blue Jays, seniors Kloster and Cornelson stated they would not have traded it for the world and they are proud to have called themselves Blue Jays. "We are a family. On the court, during practice, and even outside of the gym, we are always there for each other," said Cornelson. Kloster mentioned the Lady Blue Jays' program when she became a freshman. "It was on the rise when I came in, and we are continuing to take steps in the right direction. We have attended the Tournament for the second year and I can only see us getting better from here," states Kloster.

The Blue Jays head home, ending their season with a 17-11 record. This was the second NCAA Tournament appearance for the Blue Jays after winning the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) Tournament back-to-back. They have won the SLIAC conference play three years in a row now. The Blue Jays will graduate five seniors, but will be looking to attend the NCAA Tournament again next year!

 

More News

Grid
List

MIDTERM ELECTION: Track results for candidates and ballot measures
MIDTERM ELECTION: Track results for candidates and ballot measures
COLUMBIA - It's easy to see which candidates are leading and how various issues are faring on the KOMU 8... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 7:13:00 PM CST November 06, 2018 in Smart Decision

Texas man pleads guilty in theft of 650 guns in Missouri
Texas man pleads guilty in theft of 650 guns in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 27-year-old Texas man pleaded guilty to participating in the theft of 650 guns from a UPS... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 5:12:46 PM CST November 06, 2018 in News

LIVE BLOG: Midterm election gets huge turnout; could change political course
LIVE BLOG: Midterm election gets huge turnout; could change political course
COLUMBIA - BEAR WITH US AS WE SORT THROUGH SOME TECHNICAL ISSUES. The Missouri Secretary of State's office said... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 3:15:00 PM CST November 06, 2018 in Smart Decision

One dead, one injured in shooting at Columbia apartment complex
One dead, one injured in shooting at Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a homicide that left one person dead at The Links apartment complex in north Columbia.... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 1:38:00 PM CST November 06, 2018 in News

Missouri death penalty case seems to turn on Kavanaugh vote
Missouri death penalty case seems to turn on Kavanaugh vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh seems open to the arguments of a Missouri inmate in Kavanaugh's first... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 11:40:26 AM CST November 06, 2018 in News

200 mass graves of thousands of ISIS victims found
200 mass graves of thousands of ISIS victims found
(CNN) -- More than 200 mass graves containing the remains of thousands of victims have been found in areas formerly... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 10:11:51 AM CST November 06, 2018 in News

Trump to spend Election Day out of public eye
Trump to spend Election Day out of public eye
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump, his shadow hanging over midterm elections that will determine the future of his administration,... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 9:52:00 AM CST November 06, 2018 in News

Concerned residents discuss Columbia transit cuts
Concerned residents discuss Columbia transit cuts
COLUMBIA – Recent and upcoming public transportation changes have some residents upset. In September , the city council voted... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 7:23:00 AM CST November 06, 2018 in News

The Latest: Missourians cheer Trump's last midterm rally
The Latest: Missourians cheer Trump's last midterm rally
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and midterm elections (all times local): 11:10 p.m. President... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 10:13:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Local faith-based group encourages people to get out and vote
Local faith-based group encourages people to get out and vote
COLUMBIA - Organizations, like Faith Voices, are encouraging all eligible voters to participate in Tuesday’s election. Faith Voices focuses... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 7:59:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the Republican Senate candidate's views on healthcare coverage for pre-existing conditions and his... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 5:54:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in Target 8

Mid-Missouri counties see early signs of high voter turnout
Mid-Missouri counties see early signs of high voter turnout
FAYETTE - Some mid-Missouri counties have shown early signs of high voter turnout for the midterms. Howard County Clerk... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 5:40:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Election officials discuss digital security ahead of midterms
Election officials discuss digital security ahead of midterms
COLUMBIA - As talk of foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election stretches well into 2018, Missouri election officials prepare... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 5:30:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Police: Man arrested in bank robbery implicates himself in other crimes
Police: Man arrested in bank robbery implicates himself in other crimes
COLUMBIA - Police say a man arrested after a bank robbery in south Columbia has implicated himself in several other... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 4:45:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Update: GOP canvasser fired after removing McCaskill tag
Update: GOP canvasser fired after removing McCaskill tag
COLUMBIA - With just one day to go before mid-term elections, volunteers are canvassing neighborhoods. A representative from the Republican... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 3:49:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Columbia College hosting veterans week
Columbia College hosting veterans week
COLUMBIA- Columbia College is hosting a Veterans Week to honor those who have and continue to serve. Activities include... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 3:40:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Potential scam asks for Darnell Gray funeral donations
Potential scam asks for Darnell Gray funeral donations
JEFFERSON CITY - One Facebook group exposed a possible scam artist trying to raise money for the funeral of Darnell... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 3:28:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Two women charged after St. Louis daycare 'fight club' video surfaces
Two women charged after St. Louis daycare 'fight club' video surfaces
(CNN) - Two daycare workers have been charged after video of a 'fight club' featuring toddlers surfaced. Tena Dailey, 22,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 2:49:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 46°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 45°
11pm 44°
12am 42°
1am 41°