Westminster Lady Blue Jays Win Streak Cracked by Spalding

LOUISVILLE, KY -- The Westminster Blue Jays slipped to the Spalding Golden Eagles, 50-58, snapping their eight game win streak. The Blue Jays still lead the conference with a record of 13-2.

The Blue Jays put the first numbers on the board, but the Golden Eagles kept the game within two points. With 9:58 left to go in the half the Golden Eagles went on a 12-2 run to put the Blue Jays down 11-18.

The Blue Jays attempted to get back in the game, and two made free throws from Laci Luff had the Blue Jays heading into halftime down only 20-26. The Golden Eagles held the lead throughout most of the second half, but two free throws from Leigh Ann Lutz put the Blue Jays down by 2 with just 4:39 left in the game (42-44).

The Blue Jays were not able to grab the lead and resorted to fouling in the last minute. The Golden Eagles went 3-4 on free throws, taking the 58-50 win. The Blue Jays shot 36% from the field. Hannah Kloster led the Blue Jays with 13 points. Kenna Cornelson and Talisha Washington both grabbed seven rebounds. Cornelson and Lutz both dished four assists.

The Blue Jays come home to play their final conference season game on Tuesday, February 19th. Five seniors will be honored as the Blue Jays celebrate senior night.