Westminster Men Capture Victory, Women Fall Short

KANSAS CITY -- The Westminster College men's tennis team captured its second win in its last three matches with an 8-1 victory over Nebraska Wesleyan University Saturday at the Plaza Tennis Center while the women fell short, 7-2.



The Blue Jays (2-4) swept the three doubles matches and secured the team victory with five wins at the #2 through #6 singles flights from junior Anthony Becker, sophomore Alec Belden, junior Kyle Tolbert, senior David Berry and senior Justin Arnold.



Sophomore Sarah Heeter was a part of both wins for the women's tennis team in their loss to Nebraska Wesleyan University.



Heeter teamed with senior Megan Slayton for a win at #1 doubles and then captured her #1 singles match to improve her singles record to 4-3 on the season.