Westminster Men Fall Short Against Spalding

FULTON, MO -- The Westminster College Blue Jays fell 69-77 to Spalding University Saturday afternoon. The loss broke their 3 game win streak, and brought their overall record to 9-3 and their SLIAC record to 2-1.

Verdis Lee put the first numbers on the board for the Blue Jays, hitting a jumper from inside the paint. The Golden Eagles retaliated, tying the game and took the lead on their next possession. The lead slipped from the Blue Jays, and with 2:05 left in the first half, they were down by 19 points (23-42). The Blue Jays went on a 7-0 run to end the first half down 30-42.

The Golden Eagles kept their lead, but the Blue Jays brought the game within ten points with 10:34 left in the game. A steal by Taylor Allen led to a jump shot by Joe James from Skylar Tolson to bring the Blue Jays within four points (67-71). The Blue Jays resorted to fouling to stop the clock with 1:27 left in the game, but the Golden Eagles went 6-6 on free throws to beat the Blue Jays 77-69.

The Blue Jays were not able to shut down the Golden Eagles' guard, Dewhon McAfee from the outside. He scored the game high 30 points.

Tolson scored 20 points for the Blue Jays, hitting 6 from downtown. James and Joe Prophet followed closely behind, chipping in 17 points apiece. James led the Blue Jays with 6 assists, 4 steals, and 8 rebounds. Lee and Allen grabbed 7 rebounds each.

The Blue Jays head to Eureka College Thursday, January 10 for another SLIAC matchup at 8:00 p.m.