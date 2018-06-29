Westminster Men's Soccer makes History

FULTON - For the first time in the college's history, the Westminster men's soccer team will be advancing to the Sectionals Round of the 2013 NCAA Division III Tournament on Saturday against Loras College.

"I think our men's soccer team is a remarkable leadership story," said President Forsythe about the season so far. "It is a credit to Coach Bordelon's leadership and a credit to not only the team captains, but the team as a whole that rallied around his coaching philosophy and gelled together despite the fact they had a very difficult beginning of the season."

Westminster has a 13-8-1 record going into the tournament. Out of 442 NCAA Division III teams, Westminster is one of 16 that has made it to the Sectional Round. On Saturaday the Elite Eight will be decided.