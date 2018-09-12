Westminster Men's Tennis Named SLIAC Tournament Champions

BELLEVILLE, Ill. -- The Westminster Men's Tennis team won the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) Championship match with their 5-2 defeat over Webster University Saturday afternoon. The Webster Gorloks were ranked number one in the SLIAC heading into the tournament.

After the doubles round, the Westminster Blue Jays led 3-0. The Blue Jays won two of the singles matches, ending the match at 5-2.

The Blue Jays end their season 9-10 overall and 6-2 in SLIAC play.