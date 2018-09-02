Westminster Men Slip in Final Seconds

FULTON, MO -- After keeping the lead during most of the game, the Blue Jays slipped in the final seconds, losing to the Webster University Gorloks, 65-66. The loss ties the two in the SLIAC, with records of 3-3. Westminster moves their overall record to 10-5.



The Blue Jays started the game with a 14-2 run, six points coming from Taylor Allen. The Gorloks chipped away at the lead, bringing themselves within three points with 9:30 left in the first half.



The Blue Jays went on a 9-2 run to head into halftime up 43-33 over the Gorloks.



The Blue Jays came out strong, bringing their lead to 14, the largest of the game, with 15:00 left in the game. The Gorloks shut down Verdis Lee, the Blue Jays' top scorer in the first half, and slowed our scoring.



Over a seven minute span, the Gorloks went on an 11-2 run. The Blue Jays got a shot in to break the run, but not before the Gorloks went on a 6-0 run to tie the game with 0:50 left. Joe James hit a jumper to take keep the lead with 0:22 left.



The Gorloks were able to find the open guard in the corner to hit a three pointer with just 0:07 left on the clock. The Blue Jays tried to get a shot off, but the Gorloks were able to block the shot. The Blue Jays were not able to get another shot off, and lost a heartbreaker, 65-66.



Skylar Tolson led the Blue Jays with 17 points, going 5-8 from beyond the arc. Lee wound up with 13 points, 11 points coming from the first half. Joe Prophet grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds and dished four assists. James dished in five assists, and Mookie Valandra grabbed three steals.



The Blue Jays head to Greenville, Illinois on Thursday to take on Greenville College in their 7th SLIAC matchup.